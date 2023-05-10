PMC "Wagner" will continue the offensive in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) - Prigozhin

"Musicians" will continue the offensive in Artemovsk, Yevgeny Prigozhin said. There will be no abandonment of the city - the "orchestra" is left to liberate the western part of Artemovsk.

The PMC is also waiting for the final decision on the issuance of the necessary ammunition and weapons, which have already begun to arrive.

ALSO THIS:

Request from the editors of the «Блокнот» publication and the answer:

Dear Evgeny Viktorovich! The correspondent of the edition "Notepad" addresses you. Our editors would like to ask you the following question:

In recent days, there have been many events related to the presence of PMC "Wagner" in Bakhmut, as well as the issuance of ammunition to the fighters. Can you give a summary of what is happening and briefly describe the current situation? Thanks in advance for your reply!

Evgeny Prigozhin:

1. Bakhmut has no strategic importance





2. Bakhmut was needed in order to, after the failures and retreat of the RF Armed Forces from Kharkov, Kherson and other regions, build up offensive potential, grind the enemy’s manpower and enable the Russian army to mobilize





3. In view of the fear of internal competition, PMC "Wagner" began to "dry" in terms of personnel, weapons and ammunition, artificially reducing combat potential





4. The effectiveness of the “Bakhmut meat grinder” decreased in April-May 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine gathered for a counteroffensive





5. Due to the reduction in personnel, PMC "Wagner" was forced to transfer the flanks to the military





6. There is a serious risk of encirclement of PMC "Wagner" in Bakhmut as a result of the failure of the flanks. The flanks are already cracking and falling through





7. In the absence of ammunition, the "meat grinder" will work in the opposite direction: the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy PMC "Wagner"





8. I demand ammunition in order to save the lives of the fighters and “put the squeeze on” Bakhmut, in which there are about 5% left occupied by the enemy





9. At the moment, within the city of Bakhmut, there is only Wagner PMC, there are no other units. Outside Bakhmut - only the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, PMC "Wagner" is not there





10. PMC "Wagner" planned to leave Bakhmut to save the lives of fighters and minimize senseless losses, since the remnants of ammunition were only enough until the end of the day on May 9, 2023





11. The top leadership of the country was instructed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to provide PMC "Wagner" with everything necessary





12. On the night of May 6-7, 2023, a combat order was issued promising to give Wagner PMC ammunition





13. During the day of May 8-9, 2023, the required amount of ammunition was not issued. Until now, ammunition has been filtered to a minimum





14. PMC "Wagner" continues the offensive in Bakhmut and is awaiting a decision on the issuance of ammunition and weapons in the required quantity.