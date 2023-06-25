The ONLY Marian Apparition approved in the United States! Our Lady of Good Help to Adele Brise

Servants of Christ





The Appearance of Our Lady to Adele Brice, a 28 year old Belgian woman, in Wisconsin. The bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, declared with moral certainty that the events, apparitions and locutions given to Adele Brise in the month of October, 1859 do exhibit the substance of supernatural character, approving the apparitions at the same time as worthy of belief by the Christian faithful, thereby also making them the first apparitions that are approved in the United States. "Go and fear nothing, I will help you." - Our Lady to Sister Adele, October 9th, 1859.





