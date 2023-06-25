BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The ONLY Marian Apparition approved in the United States! Our Lady of Good Help to Adele Brise
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
51 views • 06/25/2023

Servants of Christ


June 24, 2023


The Appearance of Our Lady to Adele Brice, a 28 year old Belgian woman, in Wisconsin. The bishop of the Diocese of Green Bay, declared with moral certainty that the events, apparitions and locutions given to Adele Brise in the month of October, 1859 do exhibit the substance of supernatural character, approving the apparitions at the same time as worthy of belief by the Christian faithful, thereby also making them the first apparitions that are approved in the United States. "Go and fear nothing, I will help you." - Our Lady to Sister Adele, October 9th, 1859.


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#virginmary #america #apparition


The ONLY Marian Apparition approved in the United States! Our Lady of Good Help to Adele Brise


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9GEkGOwhzE

Keywords
christiancatholicunited stateswisconsinapprovedgreen baymarian apparitionservants of christour lady of good helpadele briseadele brice
