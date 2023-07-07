BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah and Israel on the Brink of War
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
136 views • 07/07/2023

Hezbollah and Israel on the brink of war

➡️Yesterday Israeli media reported, that the Hezbollah movement was setting up observation posts in the area of Mount Dov on Israeli territory.

Thousands of Hezbollah fighters are also concentrated along the border, establishing firing points and defensive structures.

➡️Israeli authorities have called on the Lebanese government to address the issue with Hezbollah, while reserving the right to military action.

➡️Today the situation along the Lebanon-Israel border remains extremely tense.

❗️On the morning of July 7th, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on the border areas. Israeli media reports that the strikes targeted areas where Hezbollah's hideouts are located.

➡️According to several sources, a large-scale military operation by the Israeli army may begin in the region in the near future.

