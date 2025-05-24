We load our beverages with electrolytes that are synthetic!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your brain is a lump of fat with these sensors in it with a hard shell of bone, and we're pulling nutrients out of our bones because we don't get minerals linked to plants according to the genetic code. And then we've loaded our water, our beverages with electrolytes that are synthetic. We're using synthetic nutrients and not powdered in liquid nutrients from the soil because Roundup and glyphosate, they're not weed killers. They're soil killers. So actually, our plants aren't providing nutrients. Our willow bark won't make an acetyl salicylic acid. It won't make aspirin anymore, and your government's known that as you've been poisoned since 1938.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/23/2025
