The Location of Goliath's Scull Perry Stone

Perry Stone





June 7, 2023





Davide carried the skull of the giant, Goliath, to Jerusalem! Why and where was it buried? This is a stunning revelation that will make you shout!

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy





Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM and please report to YouTube directly. Thank you!





PSM Website: https://perrystone.org/

PSTV: https://perrystone.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/perrystonevoe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/perrystonevoe





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1TSz74dOSA