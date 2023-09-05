Fruit or Fire?

April 25th, 2021

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the parable of the sower found in Mark 4, Luke 8, and Matthew 12. Christians need to be bold and love people so much that they are willing to share the entire gospel of Jesus Christ with them. Do not shy away from the truth and living righteously!





"Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him." James 1:12