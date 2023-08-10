BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
British veteran, Adam Smith-Connor, faces trial on 16th November. #Thoughtcrime
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
393 followers
1
46 views • 08/10/2023

British veteran, Adam Smith-Connor, faces trial on 16th November. His crime? #Thoughtcrime. Adam was fined and criminally charged for praying silently in his head within the bounds of a tyrannous abortion “buffer zone.” Please keep Adam in your prayers. https://t.co/BPxsvFBLSO


CALVIN ROBINSON - BRITISH VETERAN, ADAM SMITH-CONNOR, FACES TRIAL ON 16TH NOVEMBER. #THOUGHTCRIME

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y0GOgVBfR4i6/

https://rumble.com/v3691l7-calvin-robinson-british-veteran-adam-smith-connor-faces-trial-on-16th-novem.html

https://swebbtube.se/w/mTNWUd96CodYJfkgJdu9nX

https://www.brighteon.com/1bdf7eee-ccef-4dde-8087-f8e871a5e881

Keywords
thoughtcrimebritish veteranadam smith connor
