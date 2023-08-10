© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British veteran, Adam Smith-Connor, faces trial on 16th November. His crime? #Thoughtcrime. Adam was fined and criminally charged for praying silently in his head within the bounds of a tyrannous abortion “buffer zone.” Please keep Adam in your prayers. https://t.co/BPxsvFBLSO
CALVIN ROBINSON - BRITISH VETERAN, ADAM SMITH-CONNOR, FACES TRIAL ON 16TH NOVEMBER. #THOUGHTCRIME
