"Andre's Yard" + New Single Release
Doug Clare
Doug Clare
1 view • 02/15/2023

A Light hearted and fun song I wrote around 25 years ago - in contrast to the heavy darkness in the world today. Also, the announcement of my new single, "Like I AM" is scheduled for this Friday. You can check it out at most any audio digital online store, or streaming service.

Peace be with you - the peace that transcends all understanding. 

Update: 2/17/2023

Greetings Neighbors, My new single release went 'Live' today. It would warm my heart and give me joy if you would give it a listen. Even more so if you enjoy it. :-) Please use the following link if you want to listen to it. Thank you!

~DC

https://youtu.be/6NKVfwnPiNw


musicindievideossinger-songwriteroriginal-songrecording-artistsingle-release
