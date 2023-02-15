"Andre's Yard" + New Single Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Light hearted and fun song I wrote around 25 years ago - in contrast to the heavy darkness in the world today. Also, the announcement of my new single, "Like I AM" is scheduled for this Friday. You can check it out at most any audio digital online store, or streaming service.
Peace be with you - the peace that transcends all understanding.
Update: 2/17/2023
Greetings Neighbors, My new single release went 'Live' today. It would warm my heart and give me joy if you would give it a listen. Even more so if you enjoy it. :-) Please use the following link if you want to listen to it. Thank you!
~DC
https://youtu.be/6NKVfwnPiNw