The U.S. is in the throes of a total financial collapse, followed by the Mark of the Beast – WATCH as Jeffrey Prather explains

There is very little time that remains before the inevitable collapse of the current financial system, aka Ponzi scheme, commences, and the world as we currently know it comes to an end. What will it look like?

Intelligence expert-turned-whistleblower Jeffrey Prather shared what he thinks is going to happen in a powerful episode of "The Health Ranger Report" that you will not want to miss – you can watch it in full above.

Even those with minimal knowledge about the biblical end of days can see that things are amiss. The war in Ukraine rages on; global supply chains are still in shambles from COVID and getting worse all the time; and the financial markets are teetering on the brink of a freefall – which will eventually be followed by the Mark of the Beast and a new "golden age" to go along with it.

"If you look at scripture, it is becoming scarily true right now," Prather explained about the current state of the world. "It is all very inevitable. The flood is coming."

There is a "flood" coming – are you prepared?

One piece of scripture that is being fulfilled right this moment comes from II Timothy 3:1-5, which reads:

"This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away."

Prather touched on this when he compared the self-sacrificial virtue of yesteryear to today's standard of every man for himself and people ripping other people off just to survive. He also cited Sir John Glubb's "Fate of Empires," which states that empires throughout history last only about 250 to 275 years before they collapse – and the United States is now right there.

Prather believes that he and anyone else who wishes to do so can successfully navigate the coming "flood," as he calls it, by bolstering their physical, spiritual, and mental health and fortitude. But one thing is for sure: what is coming is not stoppable.

Whoever survives the horrific events to come will face a completely different world than the one most people are used to currently. The United States as we currently know it will more than likely dissolve, both politically and possibly even physically depending on the impact of the calamitous events foretold in scripture.

When asked by the Health Ranger if he believes that the U.S. will still look relatively the same as it does now come next fall when the 2024 election is scheduled to occur, this is what Prather had to say:

"I don't believe there is going to be any 'revenge tour.' I don't think they're going to allow that to happen. Will the United States exist? The United States as a republic has already fallen ... I think the better question is, will Americans still exist?"

His answer to that latter question is yes, but Prather also believes that the U.S. is going to look "very different than it does now."

Watch the full interview above to hear more about what Prather believes concerning the end of days and America's role in prophecy.





