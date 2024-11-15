Birzeit University student Shahd Awida is still in detention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Student Shahd Awida studies computer science at Birzeit University. She was arrested by the occupation forces while on her way to university about eight months ago, and is going through difficult conditions inside the prisons.
Interviews/ Mother of the prisoner Shahd
Reporting: Ayyoob saad saeed yamak
Filmed: 10/11/2024
