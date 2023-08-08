Decentralize.TV - Episode 9 - Aug 8, 2023 - FIRO innovator Reuben Yap on PRIVATE digital money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIRO advocate Reuben Yap joins Decentralize TV to discuss the FIRO project, a private digital currency that's undergoing a major technology improvement with Lelantus Spark, which will offer a greatly expanded anonymity set (and other benefits) for all transactions. FIRO is an always-private cryptocurrency that cannot be surveilled, tracked or easily confiscated by anyone. Learn more at FIRO.org