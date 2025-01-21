© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As an ADMITTED 32nd DEGREE MASON uttered on air: "If this resistance is ORGANIC, WE'RE SCREWED!"
BLOODY RIGHT❗
Night Nation Review⚡️Official
@RealNightNation
7h
@OMGitsFlood used ChatGPT to analyze the comments, to see if there's a pattern in the commenters.
To see if the patterns might reveal a conspiracy between the likely guilty, commenting in that very thread, to transfer blame for the whole thing onto me.
Very interesting results:
INDEED 🫥
Source: https://nitter.poast.org/RealNightNation/status/1881641507368599766#m