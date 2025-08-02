Digital Currency Will Cause Everyone To Bow To The Devil In Fear In Order to Buy and Sell

One world monetary system or cashless society where everything is DIGITAL is part of Mystery BABYLON. Those who go into it will be led to partake in sins that means God removes His Spirit from such persons and the devil will take over as God.

This video link shows how everyone will be manipulated at a micro level causing everyone to corrupt themselves and become spiritually desolate. Remember the love of money (people wanting to buy and sell, people wanting to save their lives) is the root of all evil. Everyone ends up being marked as corrupted flesh in this process. Once in this system, you will not be allowed out, that is because the devil is wise and knows how God works and how to manipulate our weak carnal mind and senses. A man will do anything to save his life. If food is placed before a hungry person and they just need to do as they are told to partake of that food most people will do it.

Because the devil wants to be like the most High Yah, he will show what is ahead as his way of giving us Revelation. Even though people see they will not be able to withstand it because use must be made of God's Spirit to overcome the world and fallen angels. Since the whole world or most people will go along, that is all people need as the consequences of not going along will not be something the carnal mind can choose.

https://youtu.be/01r2ntBWQ1E?si=eDMIW909c_hu7H0q

