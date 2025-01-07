Ex-Independent Member of UK Parliament Andrew Bridgen on Nigel Farage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Nigel Farage...I told him everything about the C19 vaccines 22 months ago and he, very disappointingly, said he didn't want to talk about it and I shouldn't be talking about it," Bridgen says. "And, I'm afraid, that tells you all you need to know about Nigel Farage."
Independent Member of UK Parliament Andrew Bridgen describes for Liz Gunn, how Nigel Farage, a British politician and broadcaster who has been the leader of Reform U.K. since June 2024, is a "character" playing a part in order to hold up the "uniparty system."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/