ATTENTION: YOUR DIGITAL ID HAS ARRIVED! - You Are About To Be Forced Into A Technocratic Hell

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news popping up worldwide regarding digital IDs as Canada, The United States, The UK, Australia and many other countries are rolling out the systems as we speak.

Canada has been pushing forward legislation, getting around any elected officials and raising serious surveillance concerns. That's just scratching the surface!

With the Emergency Planning Act sections 18 and 18.1 in Canada, the government already has the ability to kidnap you, destroy your property, seize your property, muzzle your speech and even KILL you!

With the United Nations Pact For The Future signed on by 193 countries in September, they can shut down your bank account if you criticize the state or the narrative. They can force you into a carbon credit or social credit system. They can force you onto food rations, likely poisonous.

Trump just approved 500 billion dollars for AI which will replace jobs. But of course Elon Musk has come forward to tell you not to worry. Even though he claims AI will destroy humanity and he's one of the main people developing it, he says you can always go on Guaranteed Basic Income. Also, he says you should have a carbon tax.

Trump is also pushing biometrics for migrants and internet IDs under the guise of "safety."

The "Mainstream Alternative Media" is silent on this.





Bill Gates continues to roll out Digital IDs in Australia and Sierra Leone. Google has withdrawn its promise to never use AI for weapons or surveillance. The UK is bringing in more bank spying systems under Starmer. Facial recognition with social credit scores is being rolled out in countless neighborhoods including in Oxford UK as part of the 15 Minute City project, modeled after China.

This is happening worldwide. They want you dependent on rations as they destroy the food supply and grid, forced into a digital technocracy and forced on a CBDC with social credit scores.

Meanwhile, they're releasing nano-tech, utilizing 5G to both make us sick and control us, body and mind.





Are you ready for what comes next?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/





Save money by using code WAM





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025







