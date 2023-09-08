CLIMATE HOAX - There is no Climate Emergency! Nobel Laureate John Clauser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders clip:
Nobel Laureate John Clauser: Climate Models Miss Key Variable [CLIP]
CLIMATE Computer MODELS are in total disagreement with each other.
[CLIP] Nobel Laureate John Clauser: Climate Models Miss Key Variable
"This is clearly the most important, the controlling mechanism for the earth's temperature & climate. And it dwarfs the effect of CO2 & methane."
Nobel prize winner John Clauser says the complexities of clouds and variations in cloud cover have been largely ignored in climate models—with major implications. He argues there is no climate emergency.
