Roarbatt 12v 4000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter Best off Grid Solar REVIEW & UNBOXING #wisebuyreviews

See it here: https://amzn.to/3YbjLYD [amazon affiliate links]

Pure Sine Wave Power Inverters 4000W 12V DC to AC 110V 120V Peak Power 8000W with Remote Control 4 AC Outlets,Dual USB Port,LED Display AC Terminal Blocks for Power Inverter Truck RV Car Solar System





HERE ARE THE ITEMS I USED TO CONNECT IT:





- 350A Battery Connector AWG 2/0 Quick Connect Battery Modular Power Connectors Quick Disconnect (Blue) - https://amzn.to/3NrLFdT

- TKDMR 10pcs 2/0 AWG-5/16" Battery Lugs,Copper Wire Lugs - https://amzn.to/489xW4Y

- 2/0 Gauge 15 Feet Black 15 Feet Red 2/0 AWG Ultra Flexible Welding Battery Copper Cable Wire - https://amzn.to/4ha6UPc

- Hydraulic Crimping Tool and Cable Cutter Hydraulic Cable Lug Crimper - https://amzn.to/4dPqhKc

- Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Battery 12V 300Ah 3.84kWh Deep Cycle with Longer Runtime, Built-in 100A BMS https://amzn.to/4dQnelc

- Victron Energy BlueSolar MPPT Tr Solar Charge Controller - Charge Controllers for Solar Panels - 150V, 70 amp, 12/24/36/48 -Volthttps://amzn.to/4eGLibi





- See also the HOW TO GUIDE to the Anderson Connectors:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE





In this video I explore reasons why I believe this is the best sineway inverter that can output 4000 watts continuous from a 12v battery bank. It has a beautiful screen on it showing how much wattage you are using and the lowest power draw that I could find. Bought this myself and this is my third unit. Also went through an unboxing of the unit.





See all my videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos





- Youtube https://youtu.be/I8-J4XMKIN4