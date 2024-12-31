Pastor Ric (Rich_In_Christ) - Walking in the Holy Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ric explores Walking in the Holy Spirit to fulfill our destiny in Him
Galatians 5:16 But I say, walk and live [habitually] in the [Holy] Spirit [responsive to and controlled and guided by the Spirit]; then you will certainly not gratify the cravings and desires of the flesh (of human nature without God).
In English with Spanish translation
Please visit our website https://noprisoners.life