Episode #69 - The Worship Gene, Mind Control & The Cabal’s Plan – Break Free Now w/ Meta Mysteries
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
42 views • 4 months ago

On today’s episode I was a returning guest on the Meta Mysteries Podcast hosted by Jonathon and Seam and we talked about a plethora of topics like religion; how it shapes our ability to think for ourselves and the fact that it was brought to the people by conquerors as used as the framework to control our minds.


We covered the importance of mindset when trying to get in shape, the genetic manipulation of humanity through the capping of our telomeres, the fusing of chromosome 2 and the insertion of a worship gene into us by the Anunna gods.


We also talked about predictive programming and how it is one of the tools used by the Cabal to keep us dumbed down, indoctrinated and docile and that NOW is the time to start to work on yourself and break free from mental slavery!


Connect with Jonathon and Sean via any of the links below:


Meta Mysteries Podcast - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/meta-mysteries--5795466

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/metamysteries/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


Keywords
mindsetnutritionreligionapocalypsefitnessmindcontrolsourcetheliftingoftheveilgeneticmanipulation
