Hamas Traps, Bombs Israeli Soldiers In Gaza City Building; Intense Fighting On In Shejaiya

Palestinian resistance group Hamas ambushed Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza City. Al Qassam fighters trapped Israeli soldiers in the Shejaiya neighbourhood. Qassam fighters located and surrounded the Israeli troops inside a building. The video shows IDF soldiers entering a residential building in the Shejaiya neighbourhood. After which, Hamas fighters begin their 'encircle idf' mission as fighting gets intense. Hamas fighters then fired rocket-propelled grenades, triggering fire at the building.
Mirrored - Times Of India
