Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said the Copter carrying President Raisi was Forced to make a Hard Landing in a Mountainous area - ENG

Here is the latest. 🔴 Reports: Radius of search operation at President Raeisi's copter crash site now reduced to 2km. - The number of search and rescue teams involved in the search for the site of the hard landing of the Iranian President's helicopter has been increased to 65 due to darkness.⚡️ The exact location of Raisi’s helicopter crash has been established, a signal has been received from there - the commander of the IRGC of the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan⚡️- Iranian media says that there is a "high probability of casualties" due to the severity of the crash. ⚡️- The weather conditions are very bad, which has led to 3 rescue workers going missing too now. ⚡️- The weather has worsened around the crash site perimeter, with the dense fog transforming into snow.

Speaking to Press TV, Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi said the copter carrying President Raisi was forced to make a hard landing in a mountainous area, adding that the weather conditions are making it hard for the rescue teams to reach the incident's area.

Up to the minute: adding from one minute ago, below is from just before (now an hour ago):

RUSSIA WILL HELP - Russian FM Spokeswoman Zakharova says Moscow ready to offer full asistance to Iran in aftermath of helicopter crash, including in investigations.

We are closely monitoring the emerging information about the fate of the passengers of the third helicopter, including high-ranking representatives of Iran, including President Raisi.

We sincerely hope that they are alive, and nothing threatens their life and health. Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance in the search for the missing helicopter and the investigation of the causes of the incident - Zakharova.

⚡️ Turkey sent a team of 32 rescuers and six pieces of special equipment to Iran to help search for Raisi's helicopter, Turkey's emergency department said.

Thumbnail is latest update, coordinates: ⚡️- A satellite image of the suspected crash site has been revealed. ⚡️- Over the last hour, Iranian authorities say that the helicopter crash has been located.

adding from one minute ago, before this video has yet to show: Iran’s Red Crescent official: Visibility has been reduced to 5 meters in the area of incident

adding both of these, from less than 10 minutes ago: Rescue teams continue to work on reaching the site where the helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and an accompanying delegation was forced to make a hard landing in a mountainous terrain in northwestern Iran.

Iranian Red Crescent source: Rescue teams are advancing toward the location of the helicopter crash on foot due to bad road conditions.

also:

Found somewhere else the following: The helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian onboard had a hard landing, in the mountains of the Jofa region of the western province of East Azerbaijan or in Northwestern Iran.

adding just after this latest video: Executive Assistant to Iranian president: Contact made with two people on board presidential chopper.

adding:

Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow ready to provide assistance in searching for Iran presidential chopper and

Margarita Simonyan of RT said on her Telegram Channel:

"The helicopter of Raisi crashed accidentally due to fog, and Fico, a crazy old man shot, and Olof Palme, and Kennedy. Shit happens.

But it happens most reliably with careful professional preparation carried out by the masters of shit."





