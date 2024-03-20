Fighting the Spiritual Battle

Doug Hagmann has been a credentialed investigator for the last 38 years, specializing in surveillance, cold-case homicides and death investigations. Formerly an operational asset for the FBI, Department of Justice, and various state and local police departments, he’s also certified in the forensic discipline of blood-spatter analysis. For the last 15 years, he’s been the host of The Hagmann Report, an audio and video broadcast that delves deep into current and former events that matter in the fight against the deep-state leviathan. He is the author of 2 books, Stained By Blood & In The Dark Of Night, both based on true stories and both hitting the top 10 rankings in their genres on Amazon, having 4.8 star ratings on Amazon and Goodreads. (Signed copies will be available at the WCN conference).

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. After a two-year battle for his 1st amendment rights and a determination to not back down, the ACLU relented and offered coach an out of court settlement.

As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war.

Coach is using his knowledge of education and educational issues to equip Christians to defend the Christian worldview. A popular, high-energy speaker, Coach Daubenmire’s lectures laced with scripture are challenging Americans all across the country.

Coach Dave and Michele live in Ohio, have been married for 43 years and are the blessed parents of 3 children and 10 grannies.





https://coachdavelive.com/





https://www.hagmannpi.com





https://active-faith.org/





Vast Armies Of Satanic Beings Arranged In Battle Order Against Us | Derek Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmxDAf9OwXk





Ep 4616: Report of Investigation: Identifying the Members of the Deep State & a Brief History of How We Got Here - Part 1 | January 30, 2024 https://rumble.com/v4ab7pc-ep.-4615-investigative-report-part-1-doug-hagmann-january-30-2024.html





God's Boots on the Ground https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JwWUtus4SOjs1o2e5wqUh5BWvMzFPXQg/view





An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/





Plan to Depopulate https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/j3wg681aejspgr1swkiec/5-1967-Plan-to-Depopulate-US-1.pdf?rlkey=w0pmu8053d78dmrh7tfdb4t69&dl=0





