CTP (20250821 S3EAugSpecial4) DPB American Strong BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EAugSpecial4 38m 25s before audio editing

CTP S3EAugSpecial4 NOTES ( listen (Tue Aug 19 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S3EAugSpecial4) Why Does America Need Healing?

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

DPB returns to discuss his new song "American Strong," a heartfelt anthem calling Americans to find unity beyond political differences and heal our divided nation.

• Originally intended for release around election time but held back due to concerns about reception in a divided climate

• DPB explains how the song aims to remind Americans we can disagree without hating each other

• Discussion on how 15-year friendships are ending over political differences

• Both host and guest reflect on the importance of loving despite disagreements

• Exploration of how we are all one human race despite different cultures and appearances

• Lyrics highlight unity: "Yes, you are my brother, black, white, red, brown. Yes, we are one color"

• Conversation about judging actions rather than condemning people

• Reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14 as a blueprint for healing America

• Agreement that placing God back into American life would help restore unity

• The song will be available on all major platforms including Spotify

You can find more information about DPB and his music at WorldofDPB.com.

DPB gets a shout-out (for good reasons) in THE BOOK OF KENNEDY book - https://tinyurl.com/JLDonAMAZON

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S3EAugSpecial4 Audio: 38m 25s Wed Aug 21 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via (Bitchute,Brighton,DailyMotion(France),Rumble,YouTube)...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit





In addition to seeing corresponding BeforeItsNews, SUBSTACK, or TheLibertyBeacon (when/where applicable) piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in







