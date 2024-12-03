South Korean President declares martial law - part 1

Previous video, had some early info leading up to this. Cynthia

WATCH: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law.

Yoon blames opposition impeachment efforts for “paralyzing the government” and slashes at critics, calling them “anti-state forces.” In reality, his move threatens South Korea’s democracy, undermining checks and balances under the guise of protecting the nation.

Adding:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea is convening a meeting of senior officials amid the declaration of martial law, reported Yonhap.

BREAKING! The commander of martial law in South Korea announced the suspension of the parliament and political parties' activities.

The commander of the martial law in South Korea, Army General Park An-su, announced the introduction of control over all media, following his declaration of the suspension of the work of the parliament and political parties in the country.

According to media reports, martial law was introduced due to attempts to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.

Armored vehicles spotted in Seoul.