LIVE - Hitler was a Christian!

During this LIVE Friday fellowship, Professor Truth showed documents where Hitler acknowledged Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour and Almighty Creator.
Disclaimer: Any info Professor Truth brings up is not always agreed to by the other Truth channel participants... Furthermore, anything that goes against the mainstream news/government "official narrative" is for comedy and fictional entertainment only and could not possibly be true!