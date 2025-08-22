Israel Blackmailed Bill Clinton Over His Sexual Affair With Jewish Intern Monica Lewinsky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those
who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and
will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and
otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men."
- Voltaire
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny"
- Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
