The Core Teachings of the Anti-Biblical New Apostolic Reformation Movement - Holly Pivec
51 views • 10 months ago

What is the New Apostolic Reformation movement - also known as NAR? Holly Pivec is here to help explain the ins and outs of the movement that is sweeping churches far and wide around the globe. Holly is an apologist and co-author of the book, Counterfeit Kingdom: The Dangers of New Revelation, New Prophets, and New Age Practices in the Church. She breaks down the unbiblical teachings of the movement, identifies prominent leaders in the NAR world, and explains how the prophets and apostles in their churches can abuse their self-appointed authority in horrendous ways. Be on the lookout for NAR teachings in today’s modern churches and in most Christian music! Another sign that we are living in the End Times.



TAKEAWAYS


The NAR movement adds to the Bible by teaching that apostolic dominion is necessary to usher in the return of Christ


NAR believes that apostles are authorized by God to bring new revelation and take dominion over the Earth


These NAR apostles believe that they are more powerful than elders and pastors in the church


Prophets and apostles often teach that their revelations are a direct pipeline to God and that their revelations are on par with the Bible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Counterfeit Kingdom book: https://amzn.to/3XIpuGF

Former IHOP Leader Accused of Sexual Abuse: https://bit.ly/3XtaoVr

Mike Bickle Accused of Abusing Teen: https://bit.ly/3XziRX8


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOLLY PIVEC

Website: https://www.hollypivec.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hollypivecauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollypivec/

X: https://twitter.com/HollyPivec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HollyPivecOfficial


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
bibleend timesanti christcounterfeitprophetsnew agefalse prophetnartina griffincounter culture mom shownew apostolic reformation movementdominion theoryholly pivec
