The Core Teachings of the Anti-Biblical New Apostolic Reformation Movement - Holly Pivec

What is the New Apostolic Reformation movement - also known as NAR? Holly Pivec is here to help explain the ins and outs of the movement that is sweeping churches far and wide around the globe. Holly is an apologist and co-author of the book, Counterfeit Kingdom: The Dangers of New Revelation, New Prophets, and New Age Practices in the Church. She breaks down the unbiblical teachings of the movement, identifies prominent leaders in the NAR world, and explains how the prophets and apostles in their churches can abuse their self-appointed authority in horrendous ways. Be on the lookout for NAR teachings in today’s modern churches and in most Christian music! Another sign that we are living in the End Times.
TAKEAWAYS
The NAR movement adds to the Bible by teaching that apostolic dominion is necessary to usher in the return of Christ
NAR believes that apostles are authorized by God to bring new revelation and take dominion over the Earth
These NAR apostles believe that they are more powerful than elders and pastors in the church
Prophets and apostles often teach that their revelations are a direct pipeline to God and that their revelations are on par with the Bible
