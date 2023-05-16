BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kids in Sports…How Much is Too Much I FurtherMore With the Sherwoods Ep. 39
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
32 views • 05/16/2023

Dr. Mark and Dr. Michele take a look at kids in sports. As highly competitive athletes themselves, who better to ask, when is too much when it comes to young athletes? Plus what’s up with the big U-turn many studies are taking on Immunity?



Get a FREE chapter of Fork Your Diet: http://forkyourdiet.com


For Functional Medical Institute supplements https://shop.fmidr.com/


Financial consulting for your future https://kirkelliottphd.com/sherwood/


To Find out more information about the plan Kevin Sorbo uses with the Functional Medical Institute https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=152…


To watch “Fork Your Diet” look to Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B07RQW5S94/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r


For More Content from The Sherwoods: http://www.sherwood.tv/free


We’re currently offering a special deal for new subscribers- join and get the first month for just $1 or you can sign up for the year and get your first month for FREE! (For a limited time only)


Click the link to Subscribe: SIGN UP (ampinsider.us)


AMP greatly appreciates each subscriber, as it’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.


BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/SherwoodsPHD


BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones

Want To Listen On The Go? Click On The Link Below To Catch This Episodes Podcast:




Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/

healthtrumpchildrenpresidentamericapatriotsportsmandateswellnessmark sherwoodmichele sherwoodfurthermorekids in sports
