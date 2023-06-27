No gain in feelings of superiority 🤔

You might think unimportant but the state the world is in already, it needs saving of what is left of humanity.

Why be so judgemental without knowing the person at all? How bitter do you have to be about yourself to downplay other people's achievements? I know, life is hard, people who follow me know a tiny bit of what I've been through but I won't let it define me, who I am. Laughter and humour dedramatises so much and I always think how would God like to see me? Happy, helping and caring about other people, then that's what I do. Happiness is not a goal you pursue, it is a byproduct of a meaningful life, taking responsabilities, sharing life experiences and knowledge to empower other people. That police officer, having that snapshot of happy smiling me, how wonderful and hopeful for humanity as I know as a police officer you see the darkest places with almost daily traumatic events. And ofcourse another opportunity to exchange some knowledge, test the waters, does he know what is going on in the world? And yes, he knew things were not going to be back to normal, ever.

These small encounters with whomever, no censorship, straight forward and honest conversations. Religious or not, vaccinated or not, poor or rich, handicapped or athlete, young or old, dutch, german, ukranian, russian, transgender, homosexual, jew or non jew, slender or obese, with or without teeth, no matter who as long as it is not a clone or an ai manipulated being, there shouldn't be a "worthy or unworthy of life" scenario. Everyone can be saved. Free will. I give the information and for the rest they can do with it as they please. Just don't shoot the messenger.

https://www.brighteon.com/592746fb-d7ff-4839-ae52-5ca394ab4d8b

https://www.brighteon.com/e66d3905-4d0d-4dc2-a009-e12d80e1bf2f

I don't have all the answers for everyone, I can't even say I understand the bible completely and I feel many don't, really. A lot of "cut-and-paste" but not a lot of understanding what the words mean.

As the only religious child in the family, I wrote about it in my diaries as it was how I communicated with God. Reading everything back when writing my autobiography, I am surprised how well I described what I thought to be true. It still does ring true. I will share some of that knowledge in an upcoming video.

I am very direct in my communications, in everything, phonecalls, grocery shopping, short and effective. Long texts cut-and-paste is not my thing. No beating about the bush either. I will however take the time when I get an honest question for advice. Some share music, poetry, a thought, not for self gratification but to share an experience. The best ones come from the heart. Who cares about correct spelling, I value messages from real life, people who care about the wellbeing of others.

Don't be afraid to be you. So what if you're an oddball like me? What is it like to be able to be you? I can guarantee, it will give you real connections with others. Not some fake competition like behavior, having to outperform someone else. Never compare yourself with others, only with yourself. How was I a few years back? And now? Progress? And if you want see change, be the change you wish to see.

