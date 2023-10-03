Rep. Matt Gaetz: If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I've had it.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz:
I don’t feel pressure from conservatives or Democrats. I feel the judgment of history. I worry that when the history books are written about this country going down, that my name is going to be on the Board of Directors here.
If this country is going down, I am going down fighting. I don't care if that means fighting Republicans, Democrats, the uniparty, House leadership, the PACs, or the lobbyists.
I've had it.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1709231700998291835?s=20