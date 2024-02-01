402) The Dangers of LED Lights: Dr. Alexander Wunsch, Expert in Photobiology, Interviewed by Dr. Mercola

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Dr. Alexander Wunsch about the hidden dangers of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting.
Credits to Mercola channel, September 10th, 2019.
The Dangers of LED Lights - Interview With Dr. Alexander Wunsch : https://www.bitchute.com/video/xYDnJa8NAVB2/
Transcript : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/transcript_-_the_dangers_of_led_lights_-_dr._alexander_wunsch_expert_in_photobiology_interviewed_by_dr._mercola__subtitles_.pdf
