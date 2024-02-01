BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
402) The Dangers of LED Lights: Dr. Alexander Wunsch, Expert in Photobiology, Interviewed by Dr. Mercola
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
1617 views • 02/01/2024

Natural health expert and Mercola.com founder Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Dr. Alexander Wunsch about the hidden dangers of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting.


Credits to Mercola channel, September 10th, 2019.

The Dangers of LED Lights - Interview With Dr. Alexander Wunsch : https://www.bitchute.com/video/xYDnJa8NAVB2/


Transcript : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/transcript_-_the_dangers_of_led_lights_-_dr._alexander_wunsch_expert_in_photobiology_interviewed_by_dr._mercola__subtitles_.pdf

More from Dr. Mercola (now on Substack):

Top Foods to Improve Your Vision: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/top-foods-to-improve-vision

Blue Light Is Causing Blindness: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/blue-light-blindness-study

Light at Night Boosts Obesity, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/light-at-night-health-effects

This Type of Therapy Can Save Your Eyes: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/light-therapy-can-save-your-eyes

Is Technology Stealing Your Eyesight?: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/is-technology-stealing-your-eyesight

Documentary — Stare Into the Lights, My Pretties: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/stare-into-the-lights-my-pretties

Is This One of the Best Nutrients for Your Eyes and Brain?: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/best-nutrient-for-your-eyes-and-brain

Can Melatonin Impact Your Eye Health?: https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/melatonin-and-eye-health


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

