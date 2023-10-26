© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Gun Control’ Is A Myth
* Criminals don’t give a sh!t about laws.
* They prey on people who can’t fight back.
* You can protect yourself — or you can get dead.
Survival Advice
* Get away if you can.
* Know the difference between cover and concealment.
* Scan the exits (especially out the back).
* Train!
* If there is no escape, be aggressive. Fight!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3rt3zd-protect-yourself-at-all-costs-ep.-2118-10262023.html