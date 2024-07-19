WORLD ORDER "LET'S START WW3”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
First Published Mar 11, 2018
Members of WORLD ORDER
GENKI SUDO/AKIHIRO TAKAHASHI/HAYATO UCHIYAMA/YUSUKE MORISAWA/TAKASHI JONISHI/RYUTA TOMITA
Lyrics: GENKI SUDO
Music: GENKI SUDO/TAKU
Produced and Directed by GENKI SUDO
Mirrored - World Order
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/