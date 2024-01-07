7/01/24 FREE B_NN_N! RFK Jr Replace Joe! SCOTUS WIN! Dod Warns T-ist Attacks on US EU Bases

7/01/24: St_ve B_nnon reports to CFI D_nbury,CT today as a political prisoner in the fight to save the American Republic! Meanwhile, RFK Jr., announces he is willing to replace Olig_rch Joe on the Dem ticket! Also, the DoD issues a warning of imminent T-ist attacks expected at US European military base(s)....and much More! The American public has reached a Critical Mass of Awareness, the blinders are falling away and The People are Awakening en Masse! We ARE FREE!





Massive SCOTUS Win! POTUS Immunity:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/breaking-supreme-court-issues-ruling-presidential-immunity-court/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/clarence-thomas-questions-jack-smiths-authority-blistering-opinion/





Warrior Bann_n Reports to CFI Danbury:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/01/steve-bannon-prison-connecticut





Priest Prays for Bannon Protection in Prison:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/st-michael-archangel-be-our-protection-against-wickedness/





Julio Bacquero, J6 Prisoner, dies from cancer bc of lack of treatment: Link to support in the article below:

https://americangulag.org/judge-wanted-to-make-an-example-out-of-someone-now-j6er-julio-baquero-returns-home-with-stage-4-cancer-please-help-julio-and-his-young-family-below/





Col. Douglas Macgregor calls for Early Elections: Biden's dementia/Shadow Gov't an imminent threat to National Security:

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/col-douglas-calls-for-early-elections-because-our-government-is-captured/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email





USA EU Bases Under Threat of T-ist Attack:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/american-military-bases-europe-under-heightened-alert-fpcon/





Macron Vows "war" as Populist Right takes lead in Elections:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/right-wing-wins-big-frances-first-round-largest/





Victor Orban, EU Presidency! "Make Europe Great Again!"

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/classic-conservative-champion-viktor-orban-takes-european-union/





Biden (funded?) Zoomer Super Tweeter death threats after SCOTUS Ruling:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/take-all-them-zoomer-biden-superfan-tweets-about/





Biden takes 2nd week off @ Camp David For Vogue Photo shoot:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/jill-biden-dons-5000-silk-tuxedo-dress-cover/





Pelosi Claims Trump has dementia and then has a "senior moment":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/watch-nancy-pelosi-claims-trump-not-biden-is/





SQUAK uses toolpie facial rec software, 99% accuracy: Joe Biden is the Old Joe:

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/facial-recognition-software-reveals-that-the-current-president-is-an-imposter/





