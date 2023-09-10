BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cannabis Jimmy presents his- YOU NEED TO LEAVE NOW video - featuring Eric West being bossed around by a Hawaiian Cop Goon - Go Eric Go - Don't let this Lady Cop boss you around !
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
178 views • 09/10/2023

This lady should be arrested for not disclosing her name and badge number

By way, if anybody knows how to get ahold of Eric - I know he is getting thousands of texts, e mails, etc and can not keep up, but I want him to know that I would like to join his team with the new company he just joined. He mentioned that on one of his previous videos.

I  am a Calfi Real Estate Broker, was one of the top commericial real estate brokers in Southern California for over 35 years , MBA from USC in 75, and I used to own a house on Kauai.  Please tell Eric I can handle Medellin Colombia for the team as well as  Melbourne Florida where I will be living for 6 months each year.  I will also try to contact him.  I just want everybody  watching my channel to know what I am thinking , etc

Cannabis Jimmy

My email is:  [email protected]

.Thank you

Keywords
westmauieric
