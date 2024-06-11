BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Saboteurs Blew Up An Arms Factory In Poland Amid the Capture of STAROMAYRSK & RYZHIVKA By RF
309 views • 11 months ago

The beginning of the next work week started with another bad news for the Ukrainian General Staff and its NATO military advisers. So, on the night of June 10, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, officially announced that the strategically important settlement of 'Ryzhivka', located in the northern part of the Sumy region, was completely liberated by Russian troops. According to him, the operation to liberate this village was carried out by the fighters of Spetsnaz 'Akhmat' together with other units of the Russian Army. Ramzan Kadyrov also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with heavy losses in manpower and heavy equipment, were forced to retreat in a southwesterly direction, several tens of kilometers deep into the Sumy region.........................................

