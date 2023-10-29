End Times Prophecies Are Being Fulfilled Max Lucado The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 200

Glenn Beck





Oct 28, 2023





“How do you find good news in such bad times?” Glenn asks Pastor Max Lucado on this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast." The answer, he says, is simple: Remember that God is still on the throne, even when trouble surrounds us. Max’s cool-headed wisdom is exactly what the world needs right now as the war between Israel and Hamas threatens to expand to a global conflict. But is this more than just another war? Is biblical end times prophecy being fulfilled before our eyes? And how should we prepare for what’s coming next? Glenn and Max discuss this and much more: What is a covenant? What makes the Gospels unique? What if our response to the upheaval of today was to become a nation of penance and prayer? What does it mean to be a man at a time when masculinity is under siege? Max tells Glenn we can learn the answers to many of these questions from the biblical story of Jacob, which is the subject of latest book, “God Never Gives Up on You: What Jacob's Story Teaches Us About Grace, Mercy, and God's Relentless Love.” “This is a spiritual battle,” he adds, and it’s unlike anything that has preceded it. Hope is in low supply these days, but you will feel better by the end of this episode.





