Hillary finally explains to us why she can't RUN!!!

Hill (puppet) shares some thoughts at the LAKE (Lake Pontchartrain, New Orleans). Reminder, this is not a flesh & blood woman; IT IS A PUPPET. LOL So, cop a squat with Hillary, and have a laugh! (very beneficial to laugh during these unbelievably challenging times!). HOLD ON to your sense of humor! (It's gunna be a bumpy ride, Folks!) Hil shares about her inability to RUN (for office?), her exercise plan, her decision-making, her hubby (BILL) and a bit of frustration she's experienced with him; The TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT OF 1996: SIRI and ALEXA; GITMO; and the importance of "WATCHING THE WATER"!! Rated PG (some minor curse word included - describing quality of public water supply)