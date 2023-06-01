Moms On A Mission | Guest: Bethany Mandel | Stolen Youth | Education vs. Indoctrination

America’s children and nuclear family are the prime targets of the culture war going on in our country. The Left is on a path to destroy traditional families, faith, and the foundations of our Republic. Our guest today, Bethany Mandel, is a writer for the New York Post, New York Times, Newsweek, and a Fox News contributor. She is on the show today to discuss her national best selling book, “Stolen Youth- How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation”. Mandel tells us why she was inspired to write this book and how the Left is going to such great lengths to indoctrinate our children. She cites specific examples of the progressive ideology of Scholastic Books and the American Library Association. In addition, she shares her concerns about what is currently going on in the field of medicine and why she believes that the field of medicine is in peril due to woke principles. In addition, she and the Moms discuss powerful strategies parents can use to fight back against these culture wars and she gives parents some great tips on how to build up resiliency in their children.





