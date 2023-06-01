Moms On A Mission | Guest: Bethany Mandel | Stolen Youth | Education vs. Indoctrination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America’s children and nuclear family are the prime targets of the culture war going on in our country. The Left is on a path to destroy traditional families, faith, and the foundations of our Republic. Our guest today, Bethany Mandel, is a writer for the New York Post, New York Times, Newsweek, and a Fox News contributor. She is on the show today to discuss her national best selling book, “Stolen Youth- How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation”. Mandel tells us why she was inspired to write this book and how the Left is going to such great lengths to indoctrinate our children. She cites specific examples of the progressive ideology of Scholastic Books and the American Library Association. In addition, she shares her concerns about what is currently going on in the field of medicine and why she believes that the field of medicine is in peril due to woke principles. In addition, she and the Moms discuss powerful strategies parents can use to fight back against these culture wars and she gives parents some great tips on how to build up resiliency in their children.
Sponsors:
www.mehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Stolen-Youth-Progressives-Replacing-Radicalism/dp/1956007083/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1682017179&refinements=p_27%3AKarol+Markowicz&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Karol+Markowicz
https://defendinged.org/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwxYOiBhC9ARIsANiEIfa58ENVgABt0SkxIM3Upssn2A3GlsT9_YfWju3OXOFfBp20SYd1wFgaAv6cEALw_wcB
https://salineparents.org/?page_id=168
Follow Bethany Mandel on Twitter @bethanyshondark and Instagram bethanyshondark
Editor @heros_of_liberty
www.momsonamission.net