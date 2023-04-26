TRUMP, RFK, DESANTIS AND HEALTH FREEDOM 4-25-23

Dr. Jane Ruby





Apr 25, 2023





Welcome to coffee chat! Dr. Jane talks about the realities around Robert F Kennedy Junior, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis, where they stand on medical health freedom, how they are alike and where they are different. A quick review of DeSantis crushing SB222, a model health freedom bill in Florida, Trump the father of the vaccine, and RFK Junior is still a democrat.

Linkstack for Coffee Chat





PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)

Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping) MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby) The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/ Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby) CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/

MY PREPPER BUY LIST I receive a small commission when you buy. Thank You in advance.

COD LIVER OIL: https://Wwww.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6 Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3 Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ Water Purification: https://amzn.to/3yPvYWK Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4 Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3 Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G

EQUIPMENT THAT I USE FOR MY SHOW

RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33 Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54 Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5 Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ

BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS ***Business Inquiries: [email protected]

Protect Dr. Jane’s Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR. JANE RUBY SOCIAL MEDIA SITES

Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed.

Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Banned.Video: BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RealDrJaneRuby Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/drjaneruby Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Minds: https://www.minds.com/therealdrjane/ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drjaneruby Parler: https://parler.com/TheRealDrJane Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/therealdrjane/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealDrJaneRuby/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2keg9k-trump-rfk-desantis-and-health-freedom.html