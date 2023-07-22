BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE: Mark Of The BEAST Is Digital Currency? JAB Causing SURGE In TURBO Cancer That Kills In DAYS
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
196 views • 07/22/2023

CBDCs will create a global slave state.Cryptocurrency expert Rafael LaVerde is here to talk about the dangers of central bank digital currencies.

In any populist movement grifters will spring up to make a quick buck.

Dr. Ben Tapper who was named as one of the Covid “Disinformation Dozen” joins Stew to discuss the cost of standing for truth.

Cancer is skyrocketing among young people.

Dr. Paul Alexander is back with Stew to detail the latest reports on how Covid-19 jabs were made with known cancer causing agents.

Stew Peters has been nominated for an American Liberty Award so go vote for Stew at http://AmericanLibertyAwards.com

Matt Baker from the American Liberty Awards joins Stew to talk about why he started this new way to recognize patriots for their contributions to freedom.

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
