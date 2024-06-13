CANDACE OWENS 💊 DROPPING RED PILLS

Candace Owens is dropping red pills. She just exposed how Charles Manson was a CIA asset working with the MK Ultra government program, how Kanye West showed her text messages from his MK Ultra handler, and how Diddy is allegedly a FED working for the government. They told us that the MK Ultra program shut down but does anyone believe that knowing what we know now?





She says we must acknowledge the evil our government has committed and subsequently put on the armor of God to defeat it. In the end, God wins.





"The Diddy lawsuit. It very heavily implied that the government is controlling Hollywood, there's some sort of gang controlling that is Hollywood.. You can't even talk about that. Why is that?





He was talking to me about everybody having a handler in Hollywood. He was calling people the ops. This person is in with the government. He notoriously said that Diddy is a FED. Clearly, Diddy was being protected by the government...





My brain is melted. I do know the people in our government are evil. The book is called Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.





The 30-year anniversary of the Manson murders... The hippy communes automatically ended. People were buying locks and nobody was experimenting with LSD anymore.





He starts making some calls. He's struck by the fact that people are scared to talk to him. He ends up realizing that everything the public learned about those murders was a lie. He ends up discovering that the CIA was involved. He ends up discovering that the CIA knew Charles Manson. He ends up discovering that Charles Manson himself was a FED. Charles Manson was experimenting on behalf of the government with LSD, intentionally drugging people. Our government was obsessed with how to control a mind, and how to create a mass psychosis. They were conducting all sorts of illicit experiments on the American people. This brings us to MK Ultra. The idea that the government is involved in drugging people in an effort to control them.





They say MK Ultra ended. Do you think it's ended? No, I don't. Not after the things that YE told me. Not after reading the text messages that were sent to him who he says is his handler. Threatening to drug him and send him back to la la land. Telling him he'll never see his kids again. What happened to Britney Spears? I think that as a nation that we have to be able to confront the fact that there is truly evil, that demons are real. We cannot arm ourselves against this sort of evil if we aren't even able to acknowledge it. I was chilled by not realizing how much evil our government has committed in the past.





We cannot fight demons unless we are willing to acknowledge that there are demons. Don't walk away saddened. Walk away being assured that we already know how this ends. In the end, goodness wins. In the end, God wins."





@RealCandaceO





Incredible - nearly missed this recent kvetch - just the ending:





Owens has not been libeled or smeared; she’s been properly criticized for spreading hateful views. And she’s hardly a victim. She has 4 million followers on Instagram, 4.8 million on X, and many, many viewers for her Daily Wire show.





The Trump era has created a conundrum on the right. While support for Israel and a general philo-Semitism remain enduring features of the right in the U.S., some of the loudest voices in right-leaning new media now oppose Israel and are leaning into outright anti-Semitism. They take the understandable belief that mainstream culture and media are hostile to Christianity and traditional conservative values and twist it into a new iteration of classic Christian anti-Semitism—all while claiming to be among the victimized.





This persecution complex can be applied to a range of issues, and it flatters Owens’s own sense of importance in the culture. As Owens recently posted on X, “Something is going on with Justin Bieber and it has everything to do with him being a Christian in demonic Hollywood. If you aren’t paying attention yet—the media has recently launched a full scale attack on Christianity. And therefore me.” This brings attention not to the travails of Justin Bieber or to Christians but to Owens’s favorite subject: herself.





It’s a clever posture. Criticize her or fire her, and you’re persecuting all Christians; by expressing outrage at her anti-Semitism, you’re ensuring the further abuse of Christians like her who are “just asking questions.” Her self-described brand is that she is “the most controversial black woman in America.” The reality? Her toxic mix of combative and ignorant extremism should have no place in the conservative movement.





Source: https://x.com/ultrafrog17/status/1800991950717305109





Thumbnail: https://www.aei.org/op-eds/the-hateful-candace-owens/