A Movie Screening For TAOISM & Permaculture - Central Florida - The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself

Huge thanks to @George-Thompson (George Thompson) for his great documentary film "The Subtle Art of Losing Yourself" which you can now watch for free here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KArWcMldPM
We held a great movie screening for this film at a Permaculture food forest in Central Florida called Galt's Landing! Anyone may use the footage shown from our screening event.
Anyone is welcome to learn more about all these unique ideas that can truly change the world, without creating further division or endless symptom management!
