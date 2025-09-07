BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WEEKLY WAR REPORT | The Fed's Collapse vs. Trump's Gold-Backed System
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
82 views • 1 week ago

John Michael Chambers exposes the severe liquidity crisis unfolding within the deep state's central banking system. The Federal Reserve is in emergency mode, intervening in overnight lending markets and injecting over $11 billion to backstop banks that are running out of money and may be on the verge of failure.

This is a direct result of the currency supremacy war now raging. As the U.S. dollar plummets and money supply hits a record $21.9 trillion, the inflationary time bomb is ticking. Meanwhile, disastrous unemployment numbers reveal the true state of the economy inherited from the Biden administration.

Keywords
economic sabotagefinancial collapsedollar collapsecurrency resetcurrency warbank failuresbanking crisisovernight lendingbiden economysystemic riskeconomic emergencyfinancial truthfederal reserve crisisliquidity collapsedeep state bankingmoney supply inflationunemployment surgemonetary interventioninflationary bombdollar supremacy
