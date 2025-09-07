WEEKLY WAR REPORT | The Fed's Collapse vs. Trump's Gold-Backed System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers exposes the severe liquidity crisis unfolding within the deep state's central banking system. The Federal Reserve is in emergency mode, intervening in overnight lending markets and injecting over $11 billion to backstop banks that are running out of money and may be on the verge of failure.
This is a direct result of the currency supremacy war now raging. As the U.S. dollar plummets and money supply hits a record $21.9 trillion, the inflationary time bomb is ticking. Meanwhile, disastrous unemployment numbers reveal the true state of the economy inherited from the Biden administration.