DANGEROUS CROCODILE LURKING AT BEACH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I saw a crocodile and before I could get my camera out he took off but here's a warning on how to not get absolutely obliterated by a crocodile in Costa rica. If you have any questions about Costa Rica, Costa Rica real estate or anything to do with Latin America get a hold of me right away at www.kevinjjohnston.me