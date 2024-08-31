BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Epic footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian MLRS BM-21 "Grad"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
88 views • 8 months ago

Epic footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian MLRS BM-21 "Grad" in the area of ​​the settlement Redkodub on the Svatovo-Kremennaya front.

Adding:

❗️ The Biden administration is scared to send their personnel to Ukraine to maintain F-16s because they have "safety concerns" 😁

The EU is expected to step in to pay for maintenance and personnel to support the American-made aircraft and other weapons.

And: this from Kim Dot.com on X:

“Washington is now a direct party to the war…”

We reached the final step on the escalation ladder. The Pentagon gave Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside of Russia with ATACMS missiles. They can only be operated with US satellite targeting assistance.

“Washington is now a direct party to the war.” Moscow says.

https://x.com/KimDotcom/status/1829460323809824995



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
