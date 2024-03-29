Trump attends NYPD officer's wake as Biden fundraises in the same city

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to the killing of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller as the community is set to hold a memorial march in his memory.
