2025 02 09 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft

The wonderful thing about living for many years is gaining perspective on life and living. I wasn’t sure I would upload this. It’s fairly personal. This is intended for mature audiences - and I mean maturity in the sense of those who have lived some life and been through some cycles. There is nothing too explicit in the content (that may be a disappointment for some of you LOL - there are lots of other places you can go for that).

I’ve come to a place of peace and happiness. And this is a reflection partly of how I’ve come to that.