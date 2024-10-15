BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Pfizer Paper's - New Book Based on Pfizer's Own Studies Decodes and Uncovers What They Knew Beforehand
Deception By Omission
134 views • 7 months ago
  • "I'm the granddaughter of 2 people who lost 8 siblings to the holocaust and I can say without hesitation that this is the greatest crime against humanity in recorded history because of the scale and the foreknowledge of the the harm that they were unleashing on human beings around the world." - Naomi Wolf on what she discovered writing her book on the Pfizer studies

After she was de-platformed for questioning the dangerous reactions from women after the mRNA vaccines on social media, she decided to dive in to the Pfizer trial documents that were only released by the FDA after action funded by Del Bigtree's ICAN. Del Bigtree interviews her about hew new book.

As Naomi notes, she is an English Major not a doctor. These reports are highly technical and beyond her body of expertise.

So, she tells how she helped coordinate a team of 3250 doctors and scientist volunteers to decode the medical documents.

  • As a result, all of her findings are linked directly to a specific Pfizer study, all fact based on their own data.

She publishes the terrifying findings in the new book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity. What Pfizer knew before they released the COVID shot is why the FDA tried to hide this information.

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmadepopulationhighwirebioweaponspfizerdelbigtreehealth and medicinecovid vaccinecovidshotcovidshot harm
