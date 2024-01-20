Create New Account
How to Take Mega Doses of Lugol’s Iodine and Methylene Blue on the Same Day!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Things You Can Combine With Methylene Blue! - https://t.ly/FjPKA

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


How to Take Mega Doses of Lugol’s Iodine and Methylene Blue on the Same Day!


I have made many individual videos talking about mega-dosing Lugols Iodine, an iodine mineral-based supplement, and also on ingesting Methylene Blue, their benefits, how to use them, etc.


Because of this, many people frequently ask me if I can safely ingest both on the same day, and the answer is YES, but you need to learn how to do this safely. In this video, "How to Take Mega Doses of Lugol’s Iodine and Methylene Blue on the Same Day!" you can find out HOW!


If you want to learn about this, watch this video, "How to Take Mega Doses of Lugol’s Iodine and Methylene Blue on the Same Day!" from start to finish!


